Man indicted after allegedly stealing James Brown doll from man in nursing home

A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.

Gary Rider was indicted on one count of aggravated theft, a felony in the third degree, and one count of petty theft.

In December, Rider allegedly stole several guns and a James Brown doll from his cousin, who was staying at a nursing home at the time.

Rider was arrested in January on three outstanding warrants: two for theft of a firearm and the other was for theft of the James Brown doll and BB gun.