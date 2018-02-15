Man indicted after allegedly stealing James Brown doll from man - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man indicted after allegedly stealing James Brown doll from man in nursing home

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home. 

Gary Rider was indicted on one count of aggravated theft, a felony in the third degree, and one count of petty theft. 

In December, Rider allegedly stole several guns and a James Brown doll from his cousin, who was staying at a nursing home at the time. 

Rider was arrested in January on three outstanding warrants: two for theft of a firearm and the other was for theft of the James Brown doll and BB gun. 

