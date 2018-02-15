Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and husband, Mark Kelly, visit Y.S.U

A debate that often surfaces after each horrific mass shooting in this country is the issue of gun control.

A strong voice in that debate was in Youngstown Thursday. Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband, retired American astronaut Mark Kelly, visited the Valley. Still, having trouble speaking since being shot in the head in 2011, Kelly gave most of a lecture presented at Stambaugh Auditorium. His focus was on experiences gleaned as an astronaut, pilot and the shooting of his wife.

Earlier in the day, Kelly took questions from Y.S.U students who were eager to hear about his explorations to space.

During the session, Giffords sat with a cane by her side, listening and smiling.

Afterward, Giffords politely declined an interview, but did take a moment to take pictures and greet students.

Her husband fielded questions on gun control from reporters.

"I'm a gun owner, Gabby is a gun owner, I'm a supporter of the 2nd Amendment but we can't be stupid about it," said Kelly.

Kelly said he'd like to see stricter laws on who can buy guns.

"Why do we allow a 19 year-old, this example to buy a semi-automatic assault riffle," said Kelly referencing the recent shooting in Florida that killed 17 people. "When he can't even buy a handgun or cant drink alcohol."

Kelly also said, he was surprised Sandy Hook wasn't more of a turning point.

"I mean you have 20 dead little kids in their classrooms, (that) should have gotten Congress to do what I think a lot of them think is the right thing, but politics got in the way," said Kelly.

It's an argument Giffords took to Twitter on, saying "Every day we fail to take action, we chose this fate. We tolerate politicians who fail to acknowledge this crisis and vote against our safety. We let our gun violence epidemic continue day after deadly day."

