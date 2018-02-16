Rushton gets 1,000th career point - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rushton gets 1,000th career point

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Ackelson, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Connect
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty senior Dra Rushton went over 1,000 points for his career for the Leopards. 

He finished their game against Campbell with 24 and has 1,010 and counting with a few games remaining. 

It's just the fourth time in school a boys basketball players has reached that milestone. 

The Leopards defeated the Red Devils 52-50 for their fourth win of the season. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms