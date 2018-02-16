Ramp from I-80 to 7-11 closed

For those who take Interstate 80, the ramp to get on to 7-11 was still closed for westbound traffic as of 4:30 am Friday.

Sometime after 9 pm Thursday, a pickup truck ran under the back of a semi-truck in Liberty Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News 80 westbound is open.

However, drivers are not able to get onto the connector in that direction.

Although no one was hurt in the crash, the heavy amount of damage is taking a long time to clear.

Troopers hope to reopen the ramp soon.