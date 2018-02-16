Ramp from I-80 WB to 7-11 open again - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ramp from I-80 WB to 7-11 open again

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

The Ohio Department of Transportation says that the ramp from Interstate 80 Westbound to State Route 7-11 is open again.

The ramp was closed from 9 pm Thursday until after 7:30 am Friday after a pickup truck ran under the back of a semi-truck in Liberty Township.

Although no one was hurt in the crash, the heavy amount of damage took a long time to clear..

