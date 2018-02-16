Patrol: Valley drivers could face flooded roads

Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
A woman in her 80's has been cited for drunk driving after State Troopers say her car careened through several yards in Boardman early Friday.
State Troopers say drivers should be a little more cautious on their morning commute because of scattered flooding on area roads, especially areas that have been prone to flooding in the past.
For those who take Interstate 80, the ramp to get on to 7-11 was still closed for westbound traffic as of 4:30 am Friday.
Ohio's first driver-less Tesla was delivered to a Boardman man on Thursday.
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.
An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.
Authorities say a Cleveland police officer who owed more than $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets is facing charges for stopping another officer from having her vehicle towed.
A newspaper reports that Cleveland police failed to send hundreds of rape kits, violating Ohio law.
Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.
A Pennsylvania patient is about to make the state's first legal purchase of medical marijuana, but it's unclear what it'll cost.
A woman who lobbied for passage of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law is the first person to legally buy the drug from a dispensary in the state.More >>
Pennsylvania's attorney general says that sexual abuse charges filed against seven prison guards are helping to address a "persistent culture of abuse" at a jail in Scranton.
A Philadelphia man who referred to himself as "dirty old Santa" is going to prison after arranging online to meet a 14-year-old girl who turned out to an undercover police officer.
