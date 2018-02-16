Patrol: Valley drivers could face flooded roads

State Troopers say drivers should be a little more cautious on their morning commute because of scattered flooding on area roads, especially areas that have been prone to flooding in the past.

A combination of overnight rain and melting snow has caused some streams and ditches to overflow.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there is about one foot of water on Western Reserve Road near the Ohio Turnpike in Canfield.

In Columbiana County, Troopers the Madison Township Road Department has closed several flooded roads.

In heavy rain, the tires can lose all contact with the road at high speeds. Bald or almost bald tires lose contact at much lower speeds. In that case, a slight change of direction or a gust of wind could throw your car into a skid.

The best way to keep from hydroplaning is to be sure that your tires are in good condition and that you keep your speed down.

Flood watches are in effect for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties.

There is a flood warning for Lawrence County.