Car careens through Boardman yards, driver cited for OVI

A woman in her 80's has been cited for drunk driving after State Troopers say her car careened through several yards in Boardman early Friday.

Just after midnight, troopers were called to an area of Simon Road near East Midlothian Boulevard.

Police say the elderly woman was driving a car that hit a stop sign, guide wires, and a tree before driving through a few front yards.

The woman wasn't injured.

Although she wasn't taken to jail, the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited her for driving while intoxicated.