Judge: Warren mom whose children overdosed stays in prison

For the second time in seven months, a Trumbull County judge is refusing to release from prison a Warren mom whose two children had to be revived after ingesting heroin.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Wyatt McKay last week issued an order denying the request from Carlisa Davis that she be freed from the Marysville Reformatory.

Davis, now 20-years-old, has been in prison since the end of last March serving a two-and-a-half year sentence after she was convicted in 2016 on two charges of child endangering.

In February 2016, Davis' children were nine-months and twenty-one months-old when they were found unconscious on the floor of their Randolph Street home in Warren.

They were rushed to the hospital where they were given the overdose drug Narcan.

Judge McKay issued the latest denial without a hearing. He last denied Davis' request for early release in July.

If Davis serves her entire sentence, she won't get out of prison until March 28, 2019.