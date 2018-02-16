A gloomy Friday with falling temperatures

Friday started off with some heavy rain in spots, some valley roads reported being partially flooded this morning. Temperatures will only continue to fall all day under a cloudy sky.

Watch fore refreeze of standing water as temps this evening drop below freezing.

Saturday will start off with some sunshine but clouds will quickly win that battle. Snow is possible to end our Saturday and start off our Sunday, we may even see a coating to an inch of snow!

Next week will bring in some above average warmth but also good chances for rain Monday through Wednesday.