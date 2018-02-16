Some Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits cans withdrawn over sedative concern

The manufacturer of Gravy Train and Kibbles 'N Bits is withdrawing some shipments of wet canned dog food after learning that some of the products contain the sedative pentobarbital.

According to a statement from the company, veterinarians, animal nutrition specialists, and the Food and Drug Administration have confirmed that levels of pentobarbital in the project do not pose a threat to pet safety.

Some published reports note that pentobarbital is used as an agent to euthanize animals. The pet food manufacturer says it does not use meat from euthanized animals in its products.

While the company says it has withdrawn specific shipments of the wet canned dog foods from retailers and warehouses, the statement says it has narrowed the focus of the investigation to a single supplier and a single ingredient, used at one manufacturing facility, and promises to take steps to ensure it does not occur again.

Impacted products:

If your pet is ill or if you have concerns about your pet’s health for any reason, the company recommends you consult your veterinarian.

If you have questions, please call us at 800-828-9980 or email the company here.