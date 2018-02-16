Valley police in Westerville for funeral of two slain officers

Family, friends, community members, and law enforcement agents gathered Friday morning to pay respects to two officers who were killed in the line of duty in a Columbus suburb.

Hundreds lined up outside of a Westerville church to pay their respects to two officers on during calling hours on Monday morning.

Along with community members, law enforcement officers from all over the country have converged on the Columbus suburb to honor officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Tony Morelli were shot around noon Saturday after responding to a 911 hang-up call. He says they were responding to a "potential domestic situation."

Joering's cruiser is parked in front of the St. Paul the Apostle Parish. His K9 Sam is expected to be at the service to comfort the fallen officer's wife and children.

Police officers from all over the Mahoning Valley will also be in attendance. Including officers from Howland, Warren City, the Mahoning County Sheriffs Dept., Austintown, Boardman, Girard, New Middletown, and Goshen.

A Howland Police officer who traveled down to Columbus this morning says that law enforcement has to stand together during these difficult times because even though he did not personally know these officers he feels as if he's lost two brothers.

The bodies of Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering are being escorted to the church right now, with all the Westerville Officers escorting in their remains.

Calling hours began at 10 AM, and the funeral is scheduled to commence at 1:00 PM at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Westerville.

A procession of police cruisers from all over the country will travel through downtown Westerville following the Service.

One woman in attendance from Mt. Vernon, Ohio had tears in her eyes saying this huts close to home. Her husband is also a police officer.

Officer Morelli was a 29-year veteran of WPD; Officer Joering had been with WPD for 16 years.

On Monday, Governor John Kasich ordered that all flags in the state should be flown at half-staff until Joerig's and Morelli's internment.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation is asked to make the donation directly to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 GoFundMe account (https://www.gofundme.com/FOPLodge9HelpFund) in the names of Officers Joering and Morelli.

Charges have been filed against 30-year-old Quentin Smith.

Authorities say the officers shot and wounded Smith, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.