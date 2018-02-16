Salem manufacturer searching for qualified specialists

A Salem manufacturing company is taking an unusual step in trying to find new candidates for job openings.

Butech Bliss, which says they manufacturer custom metal for heavy machinery, is looking to hire a dozen new employees.

A representative from Butech told 21 News that they have now turned to running advertisements on TV in order to try to attract employees.

Butech said they have run advertisements in local newspapers, radio promotions, purchased digital and traditional billboard spots, and placed postings online- however, they can't seem to find experienced workers with the specialized training they need.

Butech representatives said they are currently hiring for 12 new positions, including electrical engineers, hydraulic systems engineers, project managers, welders, and more.

According to the Butech Bliss website, the company currently employs approximately 250 workers and provides a "rewarding environment in which our employees can succeed".

A full list of the job postings can be found here.