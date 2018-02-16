South Ave. widening planned near Boardman St. Luke's

Plans are in the works that could make the commute easier for the nearly 19,000 drivers who travel along the stretch of South Avenue near St. Luke's Church in Boardman.

The Mahoning County Engineer says his office plans to improve nearly eight-tenths of a mile of South Avenue from Lake Park Road to Matthews Road.

The improvement project includes widening and resurfacing, drainage improvements, curb and gutter replacement, driveway reconstruction, improved traffic signals, as well reconfiguring the intersection with Moyer Avenue.

The widening will provide a two-way left turn lane north from Mathews Road to Lake Park Road, and a right turn only lane and a left turn only lane for southbound traffic at the Indianola Road intersection.

The driveway at St. Luke's Church will be reconstructed as part of the project.

The engineer says businesses and homes will still have access to South Avenue during construction.

Before the project becomes a reality, an environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by Federal laws must be completed.

An environmental document to assess potential environmental impacts resulting from the proposed project is currently being prepared.

As part of the environmental process, the Mahoning County Engineer is seeking comments about the social, environmental, and economic impacts of the proposed project.

Detailed construction, lane restriction/closure information will be posted along the impacted routes and on the Mahoning County Engineer webpage, www .mahoningcountyoh.gov/188/Engineer, prior to the start of construction.