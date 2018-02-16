Digging set to begin on Warren gas pipes Monday

Road crews, gas lines, and machinery will be a common sight on Warren's Tod Avenue over the course of the next several months.

Dominion Energy expects to begin digging on Monday on a project to replace 4,370 feet of 1943-vintage bare steel pipeline with coated steel line and 3,609 feet of 1924-vintage bare steel pipe with a medium-density plastic line along Tod Avenue.

The $1.6 million replacement project is slated to continue through June.

Crews will be working to replace the tie-in lines from 49-residences into the mainline.

The company says they will then assume responsibility for these service lines. Once work is complete, restoration would begin as soon as weather permits, including sidewalks, driveways, and approaches.

During that time, customers whose lines are being replaced can expect scheduled, short-term outages. Dominion spokesman Neil Durbin says, however, that there are no scheduled wide-spread outages and that they will only affect one home at a time.

The local project is part of Dominion Energy Ohio's overall Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement (PIR) program, launched in mid-2008. The $4 billion, 25-year PIR project will involve the eventual replacement of more than 5,500 miles of the company's 22,000-mile pipeline system.