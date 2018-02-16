Driver in deadly crash of Youngstown fire battalion chief found guilty

A Cleveland area woman charged in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the life of a veteran Youngstown fireman has been found guilty.

48-year-old Josephine Palmer of Northfield, Ohio changed plea to "no contest" to charges of vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield in Ashtabula Municipal Court.

A judge then found Palmer guilty and ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Ashtabula County says Palmer was driving the van that failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 45 and North Bend Road in Saybrook Township on October 20.

Ronald Russo, a Battalion Chief with the Youngstown Fire Department, died when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by Palmer's van, according to the patrol.

Russo, 64, of Poland, was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center with serious injuries and was subsequently flown to a hospital in Cleveland where he passed away.

According to reports, Russo was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Palmer and two passengers in the van were not injured.

Palmer is expected to be sentenced in 3-5 weeks.