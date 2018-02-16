MCCTC holds active shooter training

The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center announced it is holding an active shooter and important life-saving training for staff on February 20.

Administrators and staff at MCCTC and the Valley STEM Academy said they are holding the full day of ALICE training and safety planning in light of the recent school shooting that occurred in Florida.

Assistant Chief Scott Weamer from the Canfield Police Department and officers/school resource officers Steve Garstka and Dustin Cover will be leading the training, which goes from 8:20 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.

The non-profit First Responders First Inc. will also be donating 30 bleed kids full of medical equipment to the schools that day.

The kids have all the necessary items to help treat everything from basic bleeding to arterial bleeding in case emergency arrises.

Half of the day will be dedicated to ALICE training, while the remainder of the event will be dedicated to bleed kit training, CPR, AED usage and fire safety.