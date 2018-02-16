Updates on potential for Austintown YMCA

A survey recenty went out to Austintown Residents concerning the potential development of a YMCA. Surveys went out in the past as well since the town has been talking about the potential for a YMCA since 2011. The idea is still in the making due to financial and other complications.

Austintown Trustee, Rick Stauffer, says that the discussion about the facility "never closed. This conversation has never ended, so our conversation with the Y has been we really want to make this happen and we really feel like this is the right place".

Local business owner, Sam Boak is one of the people helping to make this plan a reality. He has donated ten acres to be used as the future site of the YMCA.

He believes in the the township, and thinks a YMCA would be a great asset to the community. He is passionate about supporting business in the Valley and is grateful for all of the support his family and his business have recieved over the years.

"Our family has been very blessed in this community", says Boak, "We truly believe in if you take from the community you have to give back to the community, so this was one of our options of doing that".

Even with this generous donation there are still no official plans to break ground and much of this is due to a need for more financial support.

Stauffer explains that in order to get the ball rolling quickly it will take a donations similar to the ones that supported the Boardman YMCA.

He says "We are looking for the...DD Davis...We're looking for that giver for Austintown, I think if we got that giver..things would happen rapidly".