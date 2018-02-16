It will be a chilly weekend, but warmer weather is on the way!

After a chilly Friday evening, Saturday will start off near 20° F and clouds will increase.

Temperatures will reach the upper 30's by the afternoon, and late afternoon snow moving into the Valley could be mixed with a little rain. Snow showers will continue into the evening, clearing by Sunday morning.

It will be slightly more mild to end the weekend, and there will be a good deal of sun on Sunday. Though the sunshine will not stick around for the start of the workweek, temperatures will continue to increase reaching the mid 60's by Tuesday.

The chance for showers will accompany the warm weather, and as temperatures fall during the day on Wednesday, the rain could switch to a mix with some snow.