Weathersfield Fire Department fish fry raises money for station

The Weathersfield Fire Department is holding fish frys every Friday through Lent to raise money for new equipment for the station.

The frys will be from 5 to 7 P.M. every Friday during the Lenten season except for Good Friday.

Dinners include beer battered or baked fish, fresh cut fries, salad, drinks, coleslaw or applesauce and macaroni and cheese or haluski.

The dinners are available for dine-in or carry out. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

Weathersfield Township Trustee Gil Blair said the money raised from the fish frys help the department afford equipment not listed in the budget or that the station can't get a grant for.

"The community sees the firemen, they know them," Blair said. "If they see the firefighters are having an event, they'll come out and support them."

The fire department is also holding a boot drive during the fish frys.

All the money collected from the boot drive will be given to Weathersfield Fire Chief Randy Pugh, who is battling cancer.

According to the Weathersfield Fire Department Facebook page, Chief Pugh has been with the station for over 41 years.