Lowe's, Home Depot to hire over 100,000 in national hiring event

Lowes and Home Depot are hiring nationwide, hoping to fill a combined 133,000 vacant positions.

Home Depot has launched a new tool that allows applicants to self-schedule an in-person interview since the business is looking to fill more than 80,000 open positions.

They're looking to fill 42 different positions at their Boardman, Austintown, Salem, Warren, Hermitage and Beaver Falls locations.

Lowe's is hosting an in-person hiring event on February 21 from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M.

The company is looking to fill over 53,000 full time, part time and seasonal positions.

Locations in Boardman, Alliance, Warren, Hermitage and New Castle are all hiring.