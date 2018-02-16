Youngstown to have meetings for new green infrastructure

Workshops are popping up around Youngstown since the city greenlit the development of a community-driven, city-wide green infrastructure plan.

The city of Youngstown is required by the EPA to decrease combined sewer overflows caused by rain and melting snow. One way to reduce or purify the polluted water overflow is by installing green infrastructure.

In August, Youngstown City Council overturned an earlier ruling and greenlit the development of green infrastructure spaces.

Beginning in early March, city residents are asked to help design new green spaces across Youngstown by attending a workshop in their ward.

The workshops are hosted by Fresh Coast Communities and the Colony Youngstown. The goal is to educate residents about nature-based approaches to manage stormwater.

The input from community members will help Fresh Coast decide what development plans will be presented to Youngstown City Council for selection and approval later in the year.

April Mendez, President of Fresh Coast Communities, said she thinks the community input is a key part of this plan.

"We want to make sure these plans reflect the wisdom, vision, and priorities of Youngstown residents; we've been inspired by individuals stepping up to join our Youngstown Green Infrastructure Action Team and by the level of local engagement in our educational Facebook page so we're expecting a strong turnout for these workshops," Mendez said.

The workshops are scheduled for Thursday, March 8 from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. at the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, March 9 from 10:00 to 11:30 A.M. at Michael Kusalaba Branch Library and Saturday, March 10 from 9:00 to 10:00 at the Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Fresh Coast Communities and The Colony Youngstown will also be speaking about green infrastructure at Urban Scholars' Leadership Lunch series on March 10 from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M.

Those interested in attending the workshops can RSVP here.