East Liverpool road closes due to flooding

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

An East Liverpool road is closed for an undetermined amount of time due to flooding. 

River Road is closed from Wharf to State Street and will be closed until further notice. 

Officials suggest using alternative routes.

