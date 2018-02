Saturday will start quiet but snow will track towards the Valley later this evening.

Highs Saturday will make it into the upper 30s. Snow will fall starting after 5 pm and will continue into early Sunday Morning. A coating to an inch of snow is possible by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday will start off in the upper 20s and make it into the upper 50s.

Rain will work in and become likely Monday through Wednesday.

Highs Tuesday will break the previous record high of 65 set last year.