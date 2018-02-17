Rescue rabbit adoption drive at Niles PetSmart - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rescue rabbit adoption drive at Niles PetSmart

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

A rabbit rescue is holding a special promotion on Saturday and Sunday at the Niles PetSmart. 

The North Lima non-profit F5RS, a rabbit rescue, is holding an "Adopt a Rescue Rabbit" program this weekend. 

All rescue rabbits are spayed or neutered. Most are house-trained. 

Anyone interested in potentially adopting a rabbit can fill out an application form here.  

