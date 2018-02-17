Southington Dollar General holds grand opening

The new Dollar General in Southington is holding a grand opening event on Saturday beginning at 8 A.M.

The grand opening will offer chances to win free prizes and get special deals.

The first 50 shoppers at the store will receive a free $10 gift card and the first 200 shoppers will get a Dollar General tote bag filled with product samples.

Normally, Dollar General stores employ around six to 10 people. Those interested in joining the team can apply online here.

Dan Nisser, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development, said he hopes the store will deliver a pleasant shopping experience in a convenient location.

"We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General's new location," Nisser said.

The store is located at 4877 State Route 305.