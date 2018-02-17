Youngstown's Dorian Books having going out of business sale

Dorian Books in Youngstown is turning into a reception hall -- but in order to do that, they need to get rid of all of their books.

To get as many books out of the store as possible, they're having a special sale. If one buys ten or more books from Dorian's, they are only $1 apiece.

Buy ten or less and you'll be paying the full cover price.

"People were spending four hours in the store looking for one book," Jack Peterson, owner of Dorian Books, said. "[The sale} has worked so far! We've sold over 4,000 books already."

The bookstore is closing to make room for a wedding reception hall and music space.

The flower shop that shares space with Dorian Books will remain open, but will move to the basement.

Peterson said there was no exact timeline for when Dorian Books will close and when the reception hall and music space will open.