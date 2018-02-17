Couturier's OT goal lifts Flyers past Blue Jackets, 2-1

High school basketball scores from Friday, February 16, 2018.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.
Cincinnati pitcher Jake Ehret has been suspended for the first 50 games of the season under baseball's minor league drug program following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
Kameron Chatman had his ninth double-double of the season with 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Detroit Mercy beat Youngstown State 94-84 on Friday night.
Sean Couturier scored 1:52 into overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday night, ending an 11-game losing streak in Columbus.
Zach Aston-Reese broke a third-period tie with a power-play goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Thursday night for their 10th straight home victory.
High school basketball scores from Thursday, February 15, 2018.
The Youngstown State women's basketball team battled back to force overtime and then went on to pull out a thrilling 86-85 win over Milwaukee on Thursday night at the Beeghly Center.
Tony Carr scored 30 points and Penn State routed No. 8 Ohio State 79-56 on Thursday night to sweep the Buckeyes.
A mob of white-clad fans stormed the court at Bryce Jordan Center and Tony Carr disappeared among them.