Couturier's OT goal lifts Flyers past Blue Jackets, 2-1

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Sean Couturier scored 1:52 into overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday night, ending an 11-game losing streak in Columbus.

Wayne Simmonds also scored for Philadelphia, and Michael Neuvirth - filling in for the injured Brian Elliott - stopped 35 shots to pick up his eighth win of the season. The Flyers' streak on the Blue Jackets' home ice dated back to 2005.

Cam Atkinson tied it for Columbus late in the third period, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 23 saves in the Blue Jackets' first overtime loss this season.

After a scoreless first period, the Flyers got on the board when Simmonds redirected Shayne Gostisbehere's shot from the left hash mark and sneaked the puck through Bobrovsky's legs for his 20th at 11:25. Nolan Patrick also earned an assist.

Atkinson tied it with about 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation as he buried the rebound from a wrister by David Savard.

Columbus outshot its opponent for the eighth straight game, 36-25.

The Flyers moved past New Jersey into third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind second-place Pittsburgh.

Columbus moved into a tie with Carolina, one point behind the New York Islanders - who beat the Hurricanes 3-0 to take over the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

NOTES: The Blue Jackets activated Sonny Milano off injured reserve Friday and assigned him to Cleveland of the AHL. ... The Flyers have earned points in every game played since the Eagles won the Super Bowl, going 5-0-1. ... Neuvirth recorded his third career victory against Columbus. ... Philadelphia will host Columbus next Thursday and again on March 15.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: Host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

