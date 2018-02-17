Poland schools investigating "inappropriate" social media post

Poland local schools are investigating what the superintendent is calling "inappropriate" pictures posted on social media Friday evening.

A minor that attends the school posted a picture of themselves holding a gun in January. The picture resurfaced Friday following the school shooting in Florida.

Several people called the school and let them know the photo was making its rounds on social media.

Poland superintendent David Janofa told 21 News they are investigating the post.

There were no threats on the post itself, but Janofa said in light of recent incidents, they are going to look into the situation.

A robocall went out to parents Saturday afternoon letting them know the school is aware of the picture and is investigating.

Janofa said he wants to make sure the schools are safe and ready for the students to come back to when they return to class on Tuesday.