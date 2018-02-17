Spring-like weather this week!

After snow Saturday evening's snow showers conditions will clear on Sunday and the day will be filled witha generous amount of sunshine!

Though the day will begin in the 20's, temperatures will reach the mid 40's by the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue climbing for the beginning of the workweek making it into the upper 60s by Tuesday.

Make sure to keep your umbrella handy this week! Rain will accompany the warm weather with showers throughout the day on Monday, and a chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

A cold front will drop temperatures back into the 40's on Wednesday, , but we will rebound into the 50s by the weekend.