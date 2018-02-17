Police: Suspect arrested in connection with murder of a 4-year-old

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old child near Akron Saturday afternoon.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Akron Police Department arrested Darnell Bitting of Akron, who was allegedly wanted by Akron Police for the murder of a 4-year-old child.

U.S. Marshals say Bitting allegedly fired an assault rifle into a vehicle on Mercer Avenue, striking the child Friday night.

Authorities say the child was in the back seat of the car.

Akron Police say they responded to the scene and identified Bitting as the suspect.

U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force searched for Bitting Saturday morning. Authorities found a vehicle belonging to an associate of Bitting.

Officials say during the search they found a bag filled with over a dozen firearms, ballistic body armor and a hand grenade.

It is unknown if any of the firearms recovered are responsible for the death of the child, according to U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “This is a senseless and horrific crime, that left an entire community grieving the loss of an innocent child. The guns that were taken off the streets today were a result of the team work between all the law enforcement agencies who responded after hearing of the murder of this innocent victim. These guns will no longer be a threat to the citizens of our community.”

Bitting has been taken to Akron Police headquarters for questioning regarding the investigation.