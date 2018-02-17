Death penalty to be sought in murder of university student - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Death penalty to be sought in murder of university student

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Prosecutors have announced their intention to seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged with killing a University of Pittsburgh student in her off-campus apartment last year.

Twenty-one-year-old Matthew Darby is accused of having used a claw hammer and two knives in October to kill 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet, his ex-girlfriend. He fled and was captured in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Allegheny County prosecutors said capital punishment would be warranted if Darby is convicted of first-degree murder because the murder occurred during commission of other felonies.

They also cited the defendant's criminal history and the fact that the victim had a protection-from-abuse order against him stemming from an earlier break-in at her apartment.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has imposed a moratorium on use of the death penalty.

