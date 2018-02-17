Death penalty to be sought in murder of university student

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

A passenger in the vehicle that was fired on outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.

A passenger in the vehicle that was fired on outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Florida legislators struggle with how to respond to shooting

Florida legislators struggle with how to respond to shooting

The mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses nationwide aimed at pushing lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.

The mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses nationwide aimed at pushing lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.

At many schools, fire alarms prompt evacuations and shootings prompt lockdowns, but the Florida school had the chaos of both.

At many schools, fire alarms prompt evacuations and shootings prompt lockdowns, but the Florida school had the chaos of both.

Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.

Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.

Prosecutors have announced their intention to seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged with killing a University of Pittsburgh student in her off-campus apartment last year.

Twenty-one-year-old Matthew Darby is accused of having used a claw hammer and two knives in October to kill 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet, his ex-girlfriend. He fled and was captured in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Allegheny County prosecutors said capital punishment would be warranted if Darby is convicted of first-degree murder because the murder occurred during commission of other felonies.

They also cited the defendant's criminal history and the fact that the victim had a protection-from-abuse order against him stemming from an earlier break-in at her apartment.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has imposed a moratorium on use of the death penalty.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)