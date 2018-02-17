Interstate 80 reopened in Mercer County after multi-vehicle crash

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound lanes were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Officials say the interstate was closed between Exit 19, interstate 79 interchange in Mercer County, to Exit 29 in Venango County.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the interstate has been reopened.

State Highway Patrol says no one was injured in the crash.

Troopers say it was icy and they needed to shut down the interstate to clear the area.