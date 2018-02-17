Local Window World employees receive $1,000 bonuses

Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
Dozens of Window World employees received a winter boost Saturday evening when they were each surprised with a $1,000 check.More >>
Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties.More >>
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old child near Akron Saturday afternoon.More >>
Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound lanes were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening.More >>
Prosecutors have announced their intention to seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged with killing a University of Pittsburgh student in her off-campus apartment last year.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.More >>
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.More >>
An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.More >>
Authorities say a Cleveland police officer who owed more than $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets is facing charges for stopping another officer from having her vehicle towed.More >>
A newspaper reports that Cleveland police failed to send hundreds of rape kits, violating Ohio law.More >>
Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.More >>
A Pennsylvania patient is about to make the state's first legal purchase of medical marijuana, but it's unclear what it'll cost.More >>
A woman who lobbied for passage of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law is the first person to legally buy the drug from a dispensary in the state.More >>
Pennsylvania's attorney general says that sexual abuse charges filed against seven prison guards are helping to address a "persistent culture of abuse" at a jail in Scranton.More >>
