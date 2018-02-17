Local Window World employees receive $1,000 bonuses

Dozens of Window World employees received a winter boost Saturday evening when they were each surprised with a $1,000 check.

The company's owners, Fred and Pat Moran presented the bonuses at the Window World Annual awards banquet at the Lake Club in Youngstown.

The family said they are excited to reward 37 of their hard-working employees following the passage of the tax reform.

The banquet also celebrates the 2017 growth of sales of more than 14 percent.

“For the first time ever, 16 out of 24 sales representatives have reached over one million dollars in sales. That’s over half of our sales force, and that makes us very proud,” says Pat Moran, Fred’s son and business partner.

“This kind of record sales is a result of a combination of a great product line, great sales training, great company support and the best sales force in the business,” said Fred Moran.

Fred and Pat opened Window World of Youngstown, a franchise of Window World, Inc. in 2002.

The two have contributed more than $400,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in donations through customers since 2003.

Together, they own six Window World locations in Northern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.