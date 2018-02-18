One person killed in Brookfield Township crash

Warren troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of one person Saturday evening.

Troopers said at 6:05 pm they received word of the crash on State route 82 in Brookfield Township.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trail-Blazer was in the left lane and traveled off the roadway, striking the median.

The vehicle then overturned, according to a press release.

Troopers said the driver and the backseat passenger were both wearing their safety belts.

The driver, 37-year-old James Hayes of Girard, only suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said the passenger, 38-year-old Robin Hayes of Girard, was not wearing her seat belt.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Brookfield and Vienna Fire and EMS were on scene.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.