Medical helicopters called to assist in Leetonia crash

Medical helicopters were called to the scene of a Leetonia crash shortly after 7:00 A.M. on Sunday.

The crash took place on State Route 344 off of Old State Route 558, also known as County Road 414 A east of Franklin Square.

Columbiana County Dispatch tells 21 News two medical helicopters were called out to the single-car crash. Multiple injuries are reported.

The helicopters landed at the Franklin Square ballfields.

