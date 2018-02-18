Medical helicopters called to assist in Leetonia crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
LEETONIA, Ohio -

Medical helicopters were called to the scene of a Leetonia crash shortly after 7:00 A.M. on Sunday. 

The crash took place on State Route 344 off of Old State Route 558, also known as County Road 414 A east of Franklin Square. 

Columbiana County Dispatch tells 21 News two medical helicopters were called out to the single-car crash. Multiple injuries are reported.

The helicopters landed at the Franklin Square ballfields. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News on air and online for the latest information. 

