Two seriously injured in Salem Township crash

Two people had to be taken by medical helicopter to the hospital following a single-car crash in Salem Township on Sunday morning.

A car was traveling northeast on Old State Route 344 just north of Franklin Square at 5 A.M.

According to officials, the driver lost control of the car on the snowy roadway, traveled off of the left side of the road and hit a guardrail and a cement retaining wall.

The driver, 27-year-old David Sheely, and rear seat passenger, 29-year-old Devin Decker, sustained serious injuries. They were not wearing their seatbelts.

The two were taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital via Stat Medivac.

The front seat passenger, 31-year-old Allison Grossen, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Salem Regional Medical Center. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KLG EMS, EMT EMS and Leetonia Fire and Rescue assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post at the scene.

Officials say alcohol and/or drugs didn't appear to be a factor in the crash.