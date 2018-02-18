Two seriously injured in Salem Township crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two seriously injured in Salem Township crash

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
LEETONIA, Ohio -

Two people had to be taken by medical helicopter to the hospital following a single-car crash in Salem Township on Sunday morning.

A car was traveling northeast on Old State Route 344 just north of Franklin Square at 5 A.M. 

According to officials, the driver lost control of the car on the snowy roadway, traveled off of the left side of the road and hit a guardrail and a cement retaining wall.

The driver, 27-year-old David Sheely, and rear seat passenger, 29-year-old Devin Decker, sustained serious injuries. They were not wearing their seatbelts.

The two were taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital via Stat Medivac. 

The front seat passenger, 31-year-old Allison Grossen, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Salem Regional Medical Center. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

KLG EMS, EMT EMS and Leetonia Fire and Rescue assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post at the scene. 

Officials say alcohol and/or drugs didn't appear to be a factor in the crash. 

  How tips reported locally to FBI are vetted

    How tips reported locally to FBI are vetted

    Sunday, February 18 2018 12:58 PM EST
    The FBI was previously warned about the gunman in the deadly Florida school shootings last week. The agency says it failed to act on a tip to investigators about warning signs.  FBI supervisory special agent and current Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth joined WFMJ Weekend Today to talk about how tips are handled at all levels. Every year Werth says the FBI collects nearly 800,000 tips on a national level, not including what's reported to local FBI field offices.
    The FBI was previously warned about the gunman in the deadly Florida school shootings last week. The agency says it failed to act on a tip to investigators about warning signs.  FBI supervisory special agent and current Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth joined WFMJ Weekend Today to talk about how tips are handled at all levels. Every year Werth says the FBI collects nearly 800,000 tips on a national level, not including what's reported to local FBI field offices. "Here in...More >>

  Sharon man hit by car dies

    Sharon man hit by car dies

    Sunday, February 18 2018 12:57 PM EST

    A Sharon man died after a vehicle hit him as he was crossing East State Street on February 11, Sharon police said. 

    More >>

    A Sharon man died after a vehicle hit him as he was crossing East State Street on February 11, Sharon police said. 

    More >>

