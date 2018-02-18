Sunday will be quiet but big changes are coming this week

Sunday, a mostly cloudy sky will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Rain won't track in until right around daybreak, it should be soggy for morning commuters. Rain is likely to stay steady until the early evening, light scattered showers are still possible through Tuesday Morning.

Tuesday's high of 70 will shatter the previous record of 65 set in 2016!

Rain is likely on Wednesday and some showers will be around Thursday into the weekend. Highs all this week will remain average, the coolest day after today is Thursday with a high of 45.