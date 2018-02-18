8 fire departments put out Shenango Twp fire

Eight different fire departments were called to help put out a blaze that consumed a Shenango Township home on Saturday.

Firefighters told 21 News the fire at the Grange Road home was put out in about 15 minutes.

The crews from Hermitage, West Middlesex, New Wilmington, Pulaski, Wheatland, Farrell, Neshannock and Jefferson Township had to work quickly, as there was potentially explosive oxygen tanks stored in one of the house's rooms.

The homeowners and their two dogs were outside of the home when the dogs decided to bolt back in.

The firefighters were able to put the blaze out and rescue the dogs before any harm was done to them.

The fire is believed to have been an electrical one.

The back of the home was destroyed in the fire, while the front sustained smoke damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.