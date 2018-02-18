"Prayer Matters" shirts sold to support West Branch Boys Basketball

More than 4,000 "Prayer Matters" T-shirts have been sold over the last few weeks by the West Branch Boys Basketball players after they were told they can no longer pray together before games.

The "Prayer Matters" movement has done so well, in fact, that it has registered to become a non-profit organization.

"It has just blown up," Kristen Everett, a parent helping out with "Prayer Matters," said, "We have support all over the country from almost every state..."

So far, about $20,000 has been raised.

All of the proceeds will go toward a defense for West Branch School, should legal action need to be taken to restore prayer.

The hopeful non-profit then hopes to provide schools around the country with funding to fight for the same cause.