Shenango Twp police of Lawrence Cty warn of water scam

Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
Two people had to be taken by medical helicopter to the hospital following a single-car crash in Salem Township on Sunday morning.More >>
Two people had to be taken by medical helicopter to the hospital following a single-car crash in Salem Township on Sunday morning.More >>
The Shenango Township Police of Lawrence County are warning residents of a scam occurring throughout the community.More >>
The Shenango Township Police of Lawrence County are warning residents of a scam occurring throughout the community.More >>
It's Presidents' Day weekend, but one Niles teenager pretty much celebrates year-round. A room in his house contains one of the most unique collections in the Valley.More >>
It's Presidents' Day weekend, but one Niles teenager pretty much celebrates year-round. A room in his house contains one of the most unique collections in the Valley.More >>
In an unexpected turn of events, the Trumbull Democratic Party voted to endorse a newcomer instead of an 11-year incumbent.More >>
In an unexpected turn of events, the Trumbull Democratic Party voted to endorse a newcomer instead of an 11-year incumbent.More >>
More than 4,000 "Prayer Matters" T-shirts have been sold over the last few weeks by the West Branch Boys Basketball players after they were told they can no longer pray together before games.More >>
More than 4,000 "Prayer Matters" T-shirts have been sold over the last few weeks by the West Branch Boys Basketball players after they were told they can no longer pray together before games.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.More >>
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.More >>
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.More >>
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.More >>
An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.More >>
An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.More >>
Authorities say a Cleveland police officer who owed more than $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets is facing charges for stopping another officer from having her vehicle towed.More >>
Authorities say a Cleveland police officer who owed more than $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets is facing charges for stopping another officer from having her vehicle towed.More >>
A newspaper reports that Cleveland police failed to send hundreds of rape kits, violating Ohio law.More >>
A newspaper reports that Cleveland police failed to send hundreds of rape kits, violating Ohio law.More >>
Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.More >>
Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.More >>
A Pennsylvania patient is about to make the state's first legal purchase of medical marijuana, but it's unclear what it'll cost.More >>
A woman who lobbied for passage of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law is the first person to legally buy the drug from a dispensary in the state.More >>
Pennsylvania's attorney general says that sexual abuse charges filed against seven prison guards are helping to address a "persistent culture of abuse" at a jail in Scranton.More >>
Pennsylvania's attorney general says that sexual abuse charges filed against seven prison guards are helping to address a "persistent culture of abuse" at a jail in Scranton.More >>