Shenango Twp police of Lawrence Cty warn of water scam

The Shenango Township Police of Lawrence County are warning residents of a scam occurring throughout the community.

A report states that a man posing as a water company employee went to a residence and told the homeowner he needed to come in and check the water pressure.

The man did present identification to the homeowner before entering the house.

The man left when he learned another person was coming to the home. Nothing was reported missing.

Reports state the man left the home in a dark -- possibly black, charcoal or grey -- four-door Ford pickup truck.

Police warn that this is a common tactic used to distract you while another person enters the home to steal.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Shenango Township Police Department at (724) 654-2243.