Sharon man hit by car dies

A Sharon man died after a vehicle hit him as he was crossing East State Street on February 11, Sharon police said.

56-year-old William B. Juranovich died Friday from serious injuries he got during the accident.

Juranovich was crossing the street at about 7 P.M. when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the car said they did not see Juranovich, police said.

The driver hasn't been charged and the investigation is still ongoing.

The cause of the accident has not been released.