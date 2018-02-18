How tips reported locally to FBI are vetted

The FBI was previously warned about the gunman in the deadly Florida school shootings last week.

The agency says it failed to act on a tip to investigators about warning signs.

FBI supervisory special agent and current Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth joined WFMJ Weekend Today to talk about how tips are handled at all levels.

Every year Werth says the FBI collects nearly 800,000 tips on a national level, not including what's reported to local FBI field offices.

"Here in the valley the FBI has had a significant impact throughout the years," he said.

The tipping point for further investigation into an individual depends on the details.

"You're looking for the specific nature of the threat, 'is is just a general reference to guns, a general reference to violence?', they're all treated seriously, they're all vetted, but you know the process involves humans, the process can't be perfect," Werth said.

He says more work needs to be done to prevent these tragedies from happening again.

Werth says he's working at the local level to develop a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the mental health community.