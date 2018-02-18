Police: Store owner fatally shot during robbery in Cleveland

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
A Sharon man died after a vehicle hit him as he was crossing East State Street on February 11, Sharon police said.More >>
A Sharon man died after a vehicle hit him as he was crossing East State Street on February 11, Sharon police said.More >>
Two people had to be taken by medical helicopter to the hospital following a single-car crash in Salem Township on Sunday morning.More >>
Two people had to be taken by medical helicopter to the hospital following a single-car crash in Salem Township on Sunday morning.More >>
The Shenango Township Police of Lawrence County are warning residents of a scam occurring throughout the community.More >>
The Shenango Township Police of Lawrence County are warning residents of a scam occurring throughout the community.More >>