Police: Store owner fatally shot during robbery in Cleveland

CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) -

Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says three suspects entered Priceless Consignment Boutique Store through an unlocked door around 4 a.m. Saturday, opened fire and shot the 27-year-old owner several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says the man's 55-year-old uncle who was helping his nephew at the store suffered chest pains during the robbery and was treated at a hospital.

The store owner and his uncle haven't been identified.

It's unclear what was stolen. No suspects have been arrested.

