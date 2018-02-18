Warmer weather and rain to start out the week.

After a chilly weekend, a big change is underway for the beginning of the workweek. Temperatures will reach the 50's on Monday afternoon, and near 70 on Tuesday!

Despite the warm weather, Monday will be rainy and breezy with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The chance for showers will taper off late Monday evening, and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible on Tuesday, mainly to the north of Youngstown.

The spring-like weather will stick around for a few days before a cold front drops high temperatures back into the low 40's on Thursday. By the weekend, however, temperatures will rebound into the 50's.