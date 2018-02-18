Ohio county to distribute bags that deactivate drugs

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
In honor of the Parkland School Shooting victims, an artist from the Valley is creating gifts for their family members. Artist Ron Moore Jr. of Austintown said he's spent hours thinking about the tragedy in Florida. In an effort to show support for the grieving families, Moore is sketching the faces of the 17 victims. He plans to send the sketches to each family in an effort to shine some light in their lives during this time of darkness. The artist, diagnosed with Parkinson...More >>
In honor of the Parkland School Shooting victims, an artist from the Valley is creating gifts for their family members. Artist Ron Moore Jr. of Austintown said he's spent hours thinking about the tragedy in Florida. In an effort to show support for the grieving families, Moore is sketching the faces of the 17 victims. He plans to send the sketches to each family in an effort to shine some light in their lives during this time of darkness. The artist, diagnosed with Parkinson...More >>
Drivers will see some changes on East State Street in Hermitage on Monday, as crews start a bridge replacement project.More >>
Drivers will see some changes on East State Street in Hermitage on Monday, as crews start a bridge replacement project.More >>
An Ohio county is distributing bags that deactivate prescription drugs as part of the fight against the state's opioid epidemic.More >>
An Ohio county is distributing bags that deactivate prescription drugs as part of the fight against the state's opioid epidemic.More >>
Two people had to be taken by medical helicopter to the hospital following a single-car crash in Salem Township on Sunday morning.More >>
Two people had to be taken by medical helicopter to the hospital following a single-car crash in Salem Township on Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>