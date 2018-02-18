Ohio county to distribute bags that deactivate drugs

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

The Latest: Trump says he's headed to Florida

The Latest: Trump says he's headed to Florida

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

The Latest: Victim remembered in 1st funeral since shooting

The Latest: Victim remembered in 1st funeral since shooting

The flu vaccine is doing a poor job protecting older Americans and others against influenza.

The flu vaccine is doing a poor job protecting older Americans and others against influenza.

Critics are blasting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for dramatically lowering a fine on agribusiness giant Syngenta for violations of pesticide regulations.

Critics are blasting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for dramatically lowering a fine on agribusiness giant Syngenta for violations of pesticide regulations.

A growing number of states are considering laws allowing courts to temporarily remove guns from people considered to be dangerous.

A growing number of states are considering laws allowing courts to temporarily remove guns from people considered to be dangerous.

Few states let courts take guns from people deemed a threat

Few states let courts take guns from people deemed a threat

Health officials say this nasty flu season, which has been surging for months, may be leveling off.

Health officials say this nasty flu season, which has been surging for months, may be leveling off.

President Donald Trump is blasting the FBI, asking why they didn't investigate an Obama-era payment to Iran.

President Donald Trump is blasting the FBI, asking why they didn't investigate an Obama-era payment to Iran.

An Ohio county is distributing bags that deactivate prescription drugs as part of the fight against the state's opioid epidemic.

The Franklin County effort is an alternative to flushing pills or mixing them in coffee grounds or cat litter.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Franklin County's Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health board is spending $20,000 to buy 5,000 bags.

The Franklin County and Columbus public health departments will distribute the bags during training sessions on using naloxone, a drug used to revive overdose victims.

The bags can neutralize up to 45 pills, six patches or six ounces of liquid.

A record 4,050 Ohioans died of drug overdoses in 2016, a number expected to rise sharply once 2017 figures are complete.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)