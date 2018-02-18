Bridge replacement work, traffic changes on East State Street in Hermitage

Drivers will see some changes on East State Street in Hermitage on Monday, as crews start a bridge replacement project.

The two eastbound lanes of East State Street will be closed in the area immediately west of the intersection with Wick Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto one of the westbound lanes.

Crews are working to replace a 15-foot structurally deficient bridge over a branch of Pine Run.

Construction starts on Monday and is scheduled to run through April. Officials say the dates scheduled are weather dependent and subject to change.

The work is part of a project that will improve two miles of East State Street from the intersection with Route 18 in the City of Hermitage to Route 518 in Sharon.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the first week in August.