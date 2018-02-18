Bridge replacement work, traffic changes on East State Street in Hermitage

Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
In honor of the Parkland School Shooting victims, an artist from the Valley is creating gifts for their family members. Artist Ron Moore Jr. of Austintown said he's spent hours thinking about the tragedy in Florida. In an effort to show support for the grieving families, Moore is sketching the faces of the 17 victims. He plans to send the sketches to each family in an effort to shine some light in their lives during this time of darkness. The artist, diagnosed with Parkinson...More >>
Drivers will see some changes on East State Street in Hermitage on Monday, as crews start a bridge replacement project.More >>
An Ohio county is distributing bags that deactivate prescription drugs as part of the fight against the state's opioid epidemic.More >>
Two people had to be taken by medical helicopter to the hospital following a single-car crash in Salem Township on Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.More >>
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.More >>
An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.More >>
Authorities say a Cleveland police officer who owed more than $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets is facing charges for stopping another officer from having her vehicle towed.More >>
A newspaper reports that Cleveland police failed to send hundreds of rape kits, violating Ohio law.More >>
Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.More >>
A Pennsylvania patient is about to make the state's first legal purchase of medical marijuana, but it's unclear what it'll cost.More >>
Pennsylvania's attorney general says that sexual abuse charges filed against seven prison guards are helping to address a "persistent culture of abuse" at a jail in Scranton.More >>
