Austintown artist sketches Florida school shooting victims

Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
In honor of the Parkland school shooting victims, an artist from the Valley is creating gifts for their family members.More >>
Drivers will see some changes on East State Street in Hermitage on Monday, as crews start a bridge replacement project.More >>
An Ohio county is distributing bags that deactivate prescription drugs as part of the fight against the state's opioid epidemic.More >>
Two people had to be taken by medical helicopter to the hospital following a single-car crash in Salem Township on Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.More >>
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.More >>
An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.More >>
Authorities say a Cleveland police officer who owed more than $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets is facing charges for stopping another officer from having her vehicle towed.More >>
A newspaper reports that Cleveland police failed to send hundreds of rape kits, violating Ohio law.More >>
Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.More >>
A woman who lobbied for passage of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law is the first person to legally buy the drug from a dispensary in the state.More >>
Pennsylvania's attorney general says that sexual abuse charges filed against seven prison guards are helping to address a "persistent culture of abuse" at a jail in Scranton.More >>
Pennsylvania's attorney general says that sexual abuse charges filed against seven prison guards are helping to address a "persistent culture of abuse" at a jail in Scranton.More >>