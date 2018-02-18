Austintown artist sketches Florida school shooting victims

In honor of the Parkland school shooting victims, an artist from the Valley is creating gifts for their family members.

Artist Ron Moore Jr. of Austintown said he's spent hours thinking about the tragedy in Florida.

In an effort to show support for the grieving families, Moore is sketching the faces of the 17 victims.

He plans to send the sketches to each family in an effort to shine some light in their lives during this time of darkness.

The artist, diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2014, said before beginning the sketches he researched each victim to learn about how they influenced their community.

It is process he said gives him a personal connection to his work.

"Every picture when I sit down to work on it, every single one of them, I pray to allow this portrait to bless the families when they receive it. I don't want it to just bless them, but I want it to help comfort them and help heal them," said Moore.

He said all 17 sketched should be finished on Tuesday and they will be shipped on Wednesday morning.

He has attached a letter to each family and included his contact information.

Moore did the same for the victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting and other national tragedies.