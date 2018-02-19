Police: Teen threatens student at Lawrence Co. Career Center - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Teen threatens student at Lawrence Co. Career Center

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

New Castle police have provided more information about an investigation into a school threat.

Police say that on Saturday they received several tips on their social media site that a teenager had made threats against a school in the county. A media release from police originally did not name the school.

An updated news release said that the teen directed threats toward a female student at the Lawrence County Career Technical Center.

The threats were made in group chats and were posted by a male juvenile using an alias, according to police.

After an investigation, police say they learned the actual name of the poster and located where he lives.

Police say they interviewed the 17-year-old boy and his parent at their home.

Although police say they confirmed that the teen made the comments about having weapons, a search of the home turned up no weapons. The parent also told police the teen had no weapons.

However, police had the teen taken to UPMC Jameson hospital for a mental health evaluation as a precaution.

Police say they will work with township police departments and follow up on this case.

Reports of any threats can be made anonymously to the police tip line at www.newcastlepd.com or by calling 724-656-9300.

