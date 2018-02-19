PennDOT worker setting out flames killed on icy I-99

State police say a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worker was struck and killed on an interstate.

Police say 45-year-old Robert Gensimore was setting out flares in the southbound lanes of I-99 in Logan Township to warn drivers about a crash scene.

Police say a car went out of control and struck Gensimore shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A state police news release Sunday said speed and snow and ice conditions were factors in the crash. Several other crashes occurred in the same area at about the same time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.