Trump once again wants to cut energy assistance to the poor

Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
A federal grand jury is considering the case of a Guatemalan immigrant who told authorities he walked across the border into the United States and has been working at a meat processing plant in Salem.More >>
Operators the first hotel in Youngstown in more than 45 years are looking for employees.More >>
The Trump administration is once again calling for the complete elimination of low-income heating assistance.More >>
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is on the cusp of imposing a new congressional district map for the state's 2018 elections, all but ensuring that Democratic prospects will improve for several seats.More >>
New Castle Police say their investigation turned up no evidence to make them believe that there is any reason to believe that online threats directed to a local school are credible.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill creating procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag in similar fashion to the U.S. flag. Rep. Dick Stein is a Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.More >>
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.More >>
An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.More >>
Authorities say a Cleveland police officer who owed more than $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets is facing charges for stopping another officer from having her vehicle towed.More >>
A newspaper reports that Cleveland police failed to send hundreds of rape kits, violating Ohio law.More >>
Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.More >>
